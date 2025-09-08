Left Menu

Kajol's Heartfelt Tribute to Asha Bhosle on Birthday

Bollywood actor Kajol shared a nostalgic Instagram post celebrating the legendary singer Asha Bhosle's birthday. Posting a picture with Bhosle, she expressed admiration for the singer’s timeless energy. Kajol extended her warm wishes, citing Bhosle's role in her film songs, and hinted at her upcoming projects.

Updated: 08-09-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 17:25 IST
Kajol
  • Country:
  • India

Bollywood star Kajol paid tribute to the legendary singer Asha Bhosle by sharing a nostalgic throwback picture on Instagram in celebration of Bhosle's birthday on Monday.

The actor posted a memorable photo featuring herself with Bhosle and Saif Ali Khan at an event, accompanied by a light-hearted yet heartfelt caption.

Reflecting on the occasion from October 2014, Kajol highlighted Bhosle's continued vibrancy and talent at 92, wishing the iconic singer another incredible year. She also noted Bhosle's contributions to her filmography and teased her own upcoming projects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

