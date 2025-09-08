Jim Jarmusch Stuns with Golden Lion Win at Venice: Entertainment Wrap-Up

In a surprising turn of events, U.S. independent director Jim Jarmusch took home the prestigious Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival for his film 'Father Mother Sister Brother', a gentle comedy examining family tensions. Many expected 'The Voice of Hind Rajab' to win, but Jarmusch's film won over the jury.

Over at the Toronto International Film Festival, Annemarie Jacir's 'Palestine 36' premiered, exploring the Palestine of 1936 under British rule and drawing parallels to current times. The film is a powerful reflection on the enduring impacts of conflict and resilience.

Rick Davies, famed co-founder and vocalist of the British rock band Supertramp, passed away at 81 after a long battle with multiple myeloma. His contributions to music, including hits like 'Goodbye Stranger', have left an indelible mark on the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)