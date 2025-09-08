Left Menu

Jim Jarmusch Stuns with Golden Lion Win at Venice: Entertainment Wrap-Up

Jim Jarmusch wins the Golden Lion at Venice Film Festival with 'Father Mother Sister Brother'. Toronto Film Festival showcases Palestinian filmmaker Annemarie Jacir's 'Palestine 36'. Rick Davies, co-founder of Supertramp, dies at 81. Ariana Grande lands top honors at MTV VMAs. Disney+ collaborates with Atresmedia on streaming deal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2025 18:25 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 18:25 IST
In a surprising turn of events, U.S. independent director Jim Jarmusch took home the prestigious Golden Lion at the Venice Film Festival for his film 'Father Mother Sister Brother', a gentle comedy examining family tensions. Many expected 'The Voice of Hind Rajab' to win, but Jarmusch's film won over the jury.

Over at the Toronto International Film Festival, Annemarie Jacir's 'Palestine 36' premiered, exploring the Palestine of 1936 under British rule and drawing parallels to current times. The film is a powerful reflection on the enduring impacts of conflict and resilience.

Rick Davies, famed co-founder and vocalist of the British rock band Supertramp, passed away at 81 after a long battle with multiple myeloma. His contributions to music, including hits like 'Goodbye Stranger', have left an indelible mark on the industry.

