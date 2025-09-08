Soldiers Lead 'Swachhta Abhiyan' at Savagaon Lake

In a bid to protect the environment and serve the local community, the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre (LIRC) spearheaded a 'Swachhta Abhiyan' at Savagaon Lake on Monday. The initiative followed the Ganesh Visarjan celebrations, during which the lake became cluttered with floral offerings, immersion residues, and plastic waste.

Under the oversight of Brigadier Joydip Mukherjee, Commandant of Maratha LIRC, the cleanup drive was led by Captain Jineesh K, along with two junior commissioned officers and nearly 100 soldiers, according to a press release from the Directorate of Public Relations, Ministry of Defence.

The local Savagaon Panchayat members also took part actively, working alongside the troops, highlighting the robust relationship between the Army and the community, the release added.