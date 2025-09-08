Left Menu

Soldiers Lead 'Swachhta Abhiyan' at Savagaon Lake

The Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre (LIRC) in Belagavi organized a 'Swachhta Abhiyan' at Savagaon Lake post-Ganesh Visarjan festivities to clean accumulated waste. Led by Captain Jineesh K, with community participation, the effort demonstrated strong civil-military cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-09-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 18:34 IST
Soldiers Lead 'Swachhta Abhiyan' at Savagaon Lake
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to protect the environment and serve the local community, the Maratha Light Infantry Regimental Centre (LIRC) spearheaded a 'Swachhta Abhiyan' at Savagaon Lake on Monday. The initiative followed the Ganesh Visarjan celebrations, during which the lake became cluttered with floral offerings, immersion residues, and plastic waste.

Under the oversight of Brigadier Joydip Mukherjee, Commandant of Maratha LIRC, the cleanup drive was led by Captain Jineesh K, along with two junior commissioned officers and nearly 100 soldiers, according to a press release from the Directorate of Public Relations, Ministry of Defence.

The local Savagaon Panchayat members also took part actively, working alongside the troops, highlighting the robust relationship between the Army and the community, the release added.

TRENDING

1
Animal Rights Extremism and Political Turmoil: The Daniel San Diego Extradition Case

Animal Rights Extremism and Political Turmoil: The Daniel San Diego Extradit...

 Global
2
French Socialists Poised for Governance

French Socialists Poised for Governance

 France
3
OBC Outfits Unite Against Maratha Quota GR

OBC Outfits Unite Against Maratha Quota GR

 India
4
Le Pen's 2027 Presidential Run Hinges on Upcoming Appeal Trial

Le Pen's 2027 Presidential Run Hinges on Upcoming Appeal Trial

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025