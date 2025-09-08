Calcutta High Court Dismisses Plea Against 'The Bengal Files' Over Controversial Portrayal

The Calcutta High Court has turned down a petition by Santanu Mukherjee, seeking to block the release of the film 'The Bengal Files', which he claims misrepresents his grandfather, Gopal Chandra Mukherjee.

Justice Amrita Sinha found the petition unmaintainable, advising the petitioner to follow RTI Act procedures instead.

Despite Mukherjee's concerns raised through an RTI application to the CBFC, the film continues screening, with the court stating that the decision had already become moot.

(With inputs from agencies.)