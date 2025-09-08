Historic Heritage at Risk: Collapse of Sardar Mahan Singh’s Memorial

A section of the historic memorial dedicated to Sardar Mahan Singh, the father of Maharaja Ranjit Singh, has suffered a collapse in Pakistan's Gujranwala following heavy rains, an official reported on Monday.

The structure, part of the revered Samadhi in Sheranwala Bagh, approximately 80 kilometers from Lahore, was damaged during recent torrential downpours. Ghulam Mohyuddin, spokesman for the Evacuee Property Trust Board (EPTB), assured media outlets there were no casualties resulting from the incident.

Recognized as a prominent Sikh leader, Sardar Mahan Singh holds a crucial place in the history of the subcontinent. The treasure he left behind is of immense importance, underlining the religious and cultural heritage of the Sikh community. Immediate steps are being taken, as ETPB officials, alongside a technical team, assessed the damage and implemented safety protocols at the site.

Plans for restoring the Samadhi will commence with the hiring of a consultant dedicated to preserving this historic site. In a proactive safety measure, the district administration has been advised to temporarily relocate a nearby school's classes to prevent any danger to students and staff. Monitoring of the restoration project will continue to ensure compliance with global heritage standards.

Sardar Mahan Singh, also known as Maha Singh or Mahn Singh, historically led the Sukerchakia Misl after inheriting it from his father, Sardar Charat Singh. Under his leadership, the Misl expanded, leading to the eventual formation of the Sikh Empire by his successor and son, Ranjit Singh.

