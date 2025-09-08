Left Menu

Vishva Hindu Parishad Challenges Karnataka Government over Ganesh Utsav Restrictions

Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) criticized the Karnataka government for imposing hurdles during Ganesh Utsav, citing bans on VHP leaders' entry into certain districts and restrictions on loudspeakers. Tensions rose with stone-pelting incidents and subsequent communal clashes. VHP demands the rights for celebrations and threatens district-level protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-09-2025 22:35 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 22:35 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has launched a scathing critique of the Karnataka government, alleging that it has imposed numerous restrictions on devotees during this year's Ganesh Utsav. This, they claim, has disrupted the traditional festive spirit and turned the celebration into a point of contention.

Banning the entry of key VHP figures like Sharan Pumpwell into regions like Chitradurga, alongside restrictions on loudspeakers, has been met with anger. Incidents in Maddur, Sagar, and other areas have seen stone-pelting during processions, according to VHP Regional Secretary B E Suresh, who accuses authorities of inadequate responses and suppressing Hindu voices.

The VHP has urged the government to retract the prohibitive measures and called for conclusive action under the Organized Crime Act against those responsible for disruptions. In response to recent clashes, preventive measures including drone surveillance and additional policing have been suggested, while regional protests are set to escalate in demands for festival freedom.

