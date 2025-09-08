Unveiling 'Among the Uprising Trees': David Suzuki's Environmental Legacy Portrayed in New Biopic

Biopic fans and environmental enthusiasts alike have reason to rejoice as a new feature film about Canadian scientist and celebrated environmental activist David Suzuki is set to take center stage. According to Variety, this cinematic exploration is being brought to life by Serge Noel's Possibles Media, with Noel at the helm as producer. Notably, Noel is known for his successful co-production of 'Stereo Girls,' which received critical acclaim.

The screenplay is penned by Maria Camila Arias, acclaimed for her work on 'The Kings of the World,' featured at San Sebastian. Today, both Noel and Arias are in Toronto, presenting 'Among the Uprising Trees' to potential partners at the Toronto Film Festival, reports Variety.

Executive producers Christian Simoneau, Hugo Alarie-Blondin, and Stephane Laporte are lending their expertise to the project, aiming to encapsulate Suzuki's profound journey from his formative childhood experiences to his pivotal role in environmental activism. Anticipated to begin filming in late 2026, producers are targeting a theatrical release by late 2027 or early 2028, as detailed by Variety.