PM Modi to Lay Foundation Stone of India's First Textile Park on 75th Birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to lay the foundation stone for India's first textile park under the PM MITRA scheme on September 17, coinciding with his 75th birthday, in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, as per Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

During the visit, Modi will launch a nationwide healthcare campaign targeting women and children, alongside a fortnight-long service initiative, 'Seva Pakhwada'. This venture aligns with his previous transformative projects, such as the introduction of cheetahs from Namibia to Kuno National Park.

The textile park promises to foster economic growth and job creation, particularly boosting the cotton-producing regions in Madhya Pradesh. The initiative demonstrates a significant step towards modernizing India's textile sector while enhancing healthcare outreach through substantial community engagement and infrastructure development.

(With inputs from agencies.)