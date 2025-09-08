Left Menu

PM Modi to Lay Foundation Stone of India's First Textile Park on 75th Birthday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the country's first textile park under the PM MITRA scheme in Madhya Pradesh on his 75th birthday. The visit will also include the launch of a nationwide healthcare campaign for women and children, and a service initiative, 'Seva Pakhwada'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 08-09-2025 23:15 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 23:15 IST
PM Modi to Lay Foundation Stone of India's First Textile Park on 75th Birthday
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to lay the foundation stone for India's first textile park under the PM MITRA scheme on September 17, coinciding with his 75th birthday, in Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, as per Chief Minister Mohan Yadav.

During the visit, Modi will launch a nationwide healthcare campaign targeting women and children, alongside a fortnight-long service initiative, 'Seva Pakhwada'. This venture aligns with his previous transformative projects, such as the introduction of cheetahs from Namibia to Kuno National Park.

The textile park promises to foster economic growth and job creation, particularly boosting the cotton-producing regions in Madhya Pradesh. The initiative demonstrates a significant step towards modernizing India's textile sector while enhancing healthcare outreach through substantial community engagement and infrastructure development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Elkann's Tax Settlement: A Rift in Italy's Business Dynasty

Elkann's Tax Settlement: A Rift in Italy's Business Dynasty

 Global
2
Controversy Surrounding MLA Mehraj Malik's Detention

Controversy Surrounding MLA Mehraj Malik's Detention

 India
3
Space Travel's Hidden Impact on Human Stem Cells Revealed

Space Travel's Hidden Impact on Human Stem Cells Revealed

 Global
4
Federal Court Upholds Trump's Federal Workforce Cuts

Federal Court Upholds Trump's Federal Workforce Cuts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025