Left Menu

Thaksin Shinawatra's Determined Resilience Amid Legal Battle

In a significant development, Thailand's billionaire Thaksin Shinawatra has accepted a court's ruling to imprison him. Despite losing physical freedom, Thaksin expressed his resolve to contribute to the nation intellectually. His statement on Facebook and public surrender demonstrates his enduring influence and commitment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 09-09-2025 10:21 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 10:21 IST
Thaksin Shinawatra's Determined Resilience Amid Legal Battle
Thaksin Shinawatra
  • Country:
  • Thailand

Thailand's influential billionaire, Thaksin Shinawatra, has made a bold statement following a court decision that mandates his imprisonment. Despite this setback, Thaksin assured his supporters of his continued strength and dedication to contributing positively to the nation.

Appearing at the court, Thaksin quietly removed his jacket before entering a corrections department van, signaling his compliance with the ruling. His public demeanor reflected a composed and resilient mindset.

On Facebook, Thaksin remarked on his enduring freedom of thought, emphasizing his intention to leverage this for the country's and people's benefit. His declaration underscores his persistent influence and potential path in shaping Thailand's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Tensions Rise: Parties Boycott Vice Presidential Election

Political Tensions Rise: Parties Boycott Vice Presidential Election

 India
2
Tragic End in California: Haryana Man Shot After Confrontation

Tragic End in California: Haryana Man Shot After Confrontation

 India
3
Political Intrigue: Nation Awaits Jagdeep Dhankar's Voice Amid Vice Presidential Race

Political Intrigue: Nation Awaits Jagdeep Dhankar's Voice Amid Vice Presiden...

 India
4
PM Modi Votes For VP Elections; To Review Punjab And Himachal Flood Damage

PM Modi Votes For VP Elections; To Review Punjab And Himachal Flood Damage

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025