Chaos in LA: U-Haul Incident Amid Protests for Iranian Freedom

A U-Haul truck disrupted a pro-Iranian people's demonstration in Los Angeles, forcing protesters to flee and attempt to confront the driver. The incident underscored ongoing tensions linked to historical U.S. involvement in Iran and the protest against the current Iranian theocracy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 12-01-2026 11:47 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 11:47 IST
A tense scene unfolded in Los Angeles as a U-Haul truck drove through a crowd of demonstrators rallying for Iranian rights, causing chaos and prompting a police response. The march, held in Westwood, was aimed at protesting Iran's current theocratic regime.

The U-Haul, bearing a provocative banner referencing the 1953 coup in Iran, was stopped several blocks away after protesters attempted to confront the driver. Authorities detained the unidentified driver for further investigation, with no significant injuries reported.

The incident drew attention to the historical context of U.S.-Iran relations and highlighted the ongoing struggle against the Iranian government, as demonstrated by the large turnout of Los Angeles's Iranian community, the largest outside of Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)

