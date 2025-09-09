Supertramp's Rick Davies Passes, VMA Wins Shine, Disney+ Expands with Atresmedia
This brief covers the passing of Rick Davies, co-founder of Supertramp, Angelina Jolie's reflection on cancer at TIFF, Ariana Grande's win at the VMAs, and Disney's new agreement with Atresmedia to offer Spanish entertainment on Disney+.
Rick Davies, co-founder of the legendary British rock band Supertramp, has died at 81 after a long battle with multiple myeloma. Known for hits like 'Goodbye Stranger,' his passing marks the end of an era for the band.
Academy Award-winning actress Angelina Jolie shared insights on her family's cancer history at the Toronto International Film Festival, where she premiered her new film, 'Couture.' The film chronicles a director's trials in the fashion world amidst personal adversity.
At Sunday's MTV Video Music Awards, Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga stole the spotlight. Grande won video of the year for 'Brighter Days Ahead,' cementing her status in the industry, while Disney announced a partnership with Spanish media group Atresmedia, enhancing Disney+ offerings in Spain.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Lady Gaga Shines at 2025 MTV VMAs with Four Wins
Mariah Carey Honored with Video Vanguard Award by Ariana Grande at MTV VMAs
Lady Gaga Triumphs as Artist of the Year at VMAs
Ariana Grande Shines at MTV VMAs, Gaga and Carpenter Also Celebrate
Lady Gaga's Sudden Show Cancellation Leaves Miami Fans Disappointed