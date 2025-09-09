Left Menu

Supertramp's Rick Davies Passes, VMA Wins Shine, Disney+ Expands with Atresmedia

This brief covers the passing of Rick Davies, co-founder of Supertramp, Angelina Jolie's reflection on cancer at TIFF, Ariana Grande's win at the VMAs, and Disney's new agreement with Atresmedia to offer Spanish entertainment on Disney+.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 10:32 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 10:32 IST
Supertramp's Rick Davies Passes, VMA Wins Shine, Disney+ Expands with Atresmedia
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Rick Davies, co-founder of the legendary British rock band Supertramp, has died at 81 after a long battle with multiple myeloma. Known for hits like 'Goodbye Stranger,' his passing marks the end of an era for the band.

Academy Award-winning actress Angelina Jolie shared insights on her family's cancer history at the Toronto International Film Festival, where she premiered her new film, 'Couture.' The film chronicles a director's trials in the fashion world amidst personal adversity.

At Sunday's MTV Video Music Awards, Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga stole the spotlight. Grande won video of the year for 'Brighter Days Ahead,' cementing her status in the industry, while Disney announced a partnership with Spanish media group Atresmedia, enhancing Disney+ offerings in Spain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Political Tensions Rise: Parties Boycott Vice Presidential Election

Political Tensions Rise: Parties Boycott Vice Presidential Election

 India
2
Tragic End in California: Haryana Man Shot After Confrontation

Tragic End in California: Haryana Man Shot After Confrontation

 India
3
Political Intrigue: Nation Awaits Jagdeep Dhankar's Voice Amid Vice Presidential Race

Political Intrigue: Nation Awaits Jagdeep Dhankar's Voice Amid Vice Presiden...

 India
4
PM Modi Votes For VP Elections; To Review Punjab And Himachal Flood Damage

PM Modi Votes For VP Elections; To Review Punjab And Himachal Flood Damage

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025