From Village Kitchen to Culinary Empire: The Rise of Sidhi Marwadi

New Delhi, [Date] – Kaushalya Chaudhary's Sidhi Marwadi is gaining national prominence with 20 operational outlets and plans to launch over 25 more by Diwali 2025, aiming for 100 by FY 2025–26. The clean-food brand, rooted in Marwad's culinary traditions, is expanding via a franchise-led model.

Starting in 2017 in Kuri village, Chaudhary's YouTube channel showcased her Marwadi cuisine expertise, gaining 1.6 million subscribers. Her appearance in MasterChef India Season 8 further established her culinary influence.

Founded in 2024, Sidhi Marwadi specializes in natural, preservative-free products like hand-ground spices and cold-pressed oils, rapidly gaining global popularity. The recent launch of their 20th outlet in Jodhpur celebrated its cultural and business milestones.

