From Village Kitchen to Culinary Empire: The Rise of Sidhi Marwadi
Sidhi Marwadi, founded by Kaushalya Chaudhary, is revolutionizing the clean-food sector with its preservative-free products. With 20 outlets and plans for 100 by 2025–26, the brand empowers rural women while expanding nationally and globally. Chaudhary’s YouTube fame and MasterChef success bolster its credibility.
New Delhi, [Date] – Kaushalya Chaudhary's Sidhi Marwadi is gaining national prominence with 20 operational outlets and plans to launch over 25 more by Diwali 2025, aiming for 100 by FY 2025–26. The clean-food brand, rooted in Marwad's culinary traditions, is expanding via a franchise-led model.
Starting in 2017 in Kuri village, Chaudhary's YouTube channel showcased her Marwadi cuisine expertise, gaining 1.6 million subscribers. Her appearance in MasterChef India Season 8 further established her culinary influence.
Founded in 2024, Sidhi Marwadi specializes in natural, preservative-free products like hand-ground spices and cold-pressed oils, rapidly gaining global popularity. The recent launch of their 20th outlet in Jodhpur celebrated its cultural and business milestones.
