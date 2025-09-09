Left Menu

From Village Kitchen to Culinary Empire: The Rise of Sidhi Marwadi

Sidhi Marwadi, founded by Kaushalya Chaudhary, is revolutionizing the clean-food sector with its preservative-free products. With 20 outlets and plans for 100 by 2025–26, the brand empowers rural women while expanding nationally and globally. Chaudhary’s YouTube fame and MasterChef success bolster its credibility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2025 11:11 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 11:11 IST
From Village Kitchen to Culinary Empire: The Rise of Sidhi Marwadi
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi, [Date] – Kaushalya Chaudhary's Sidhi Marwadi is gaining national prominence with 20 operational outlets and plans to launch over 25 more by Diwali 2025, aiming for 100 by FY 2025–26. The clean-food brand, rooted in Marwad's culinary traditions, is expanding via a franchise-led model.

Starting in 2017 in Kuri village, Chaudhary's YouTube channel showcased her Marwadi cuisine expertise, gaining 1.6 million subscribers. Her appearance in MasterChef India Season 8 further established her culinary influence.

Founded in 2024, Sidhi Marwadi specializes in natural, preservative-free products like hand-ground spices and cold-pressed oils, rapidly gaining global popularity. The recent launch of their 20th outlet in Jodhpur celebrated its cultural and business milestones.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionizing Light: Dr. Kenichi Iga's VCSEL Triumph

Revolutionizing Light: Dr. Kenichi Iga's VCSEL Triumph

 Japan
2
India Elects New Vice President Amid Political Maneuvering

India Elects New Vice President Amid Political Maneuvering

 Global
3
Putin's 'Novorossiya' Dream: The Geostrategic Battle for Ukraine's Black Sea Coast

Putin's 'Novorossiya' Dream: The Geostrategic Battle for Ukraine's Black Sea...

 United Kingdom
4
Unveiling the Truth: Battling Cancer Misinformation in the Age of Social Media

Unveiling the Truth: Battling Cancer Misinformation in the Age of Social Med...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh’s Refugee Island Experiment Leaves Rohingya Worse Off, Report Shows

Global Study Warns: Sub-Saharan Africa Hosts 75% of World’s Extremely Poor Children

Senegal experiment finds tax officials more effective than data-driven algorithms

When Poverty Maps Fail: Machine Learning Overpredicts Rural Welfare, Study Warns

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025