Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla Inspires AKTU Graduates with Stellar Experience

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla shared insights from his recent space mission with AKTU's graduates, urging them to contribute to India's ambitious future. He highlighted the power of belief, patience, adaptability, collaboration, courage, and joy. Shukla's mission symbolizes India's expanding space ambitions, as students are prompted to participate actively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 09-09-2025 12:53 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 12:53 IST
Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla
  • Country:
  • India

Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla captivated graduates at Dr APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University with lessons from his recent space mission, urging them to help build a fearless and ambitious India. Shukla, who carried both the Indian tricolour and scientific experiments into orbit, emphasized belief, collaboration, and adaptability as keys to success.

Reflecting on his mission's challenges, including a record-setting quarantine and fiery re-entry, Shukla encouraged patience and courage. He shared his experience of microgravity's effects and the importance of embracing change, teamwork, and finding joy amid pressure. Shukla's journey embodies India's space aspirations, urging graduates to partake actively in shaping the future.

As the convocation's chief guest, Shukla inspired students with his call to action, highlighting India's ambitious space goals by 2040. The ceremony, which awarded numerous academic medals, witnessed Shukla being honored with an honorary Doctor of Science degree. The event underscored India's expanding role in space exploration and the graduates' potential contributions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

