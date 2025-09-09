Left Menu

Preserving Legacy: Mamata Banerjee Honours Panchanan Barma's Impact

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee commemorated Panchanan Barma, a legendary reformer, on his death anniversary. She highlighted the state's efforts to honor his legacy by establishing a university, cultural boards, language academies, and upgrading Rajbanshi community institutions. Acknowledging Barma's societal contributions, she reiterated the administration's dedication to cultural preservation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 09-09-2025 13:16 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 13:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee paid tribute to legendary social reformer Panchanan Barma on his death anniversary, describing him as the soul of the Rajbanshi community. Banerjee highlighted the state government's initiatives to honor Barma's legacy, including a university in Cooch Behar and a museum at his ancestral home.

The Chief Minister elaborated on her administration's broader commitment to the Rajbanshi community by recognizing Rajbanshi and several other regional languages officially. Various institutions have been established to promote Rajbanshi culture, such as the Rajbanshi Development Board and Cultural Academy.

Banerjee also mentioned the formation of the 'Narayani' Battalion and other cultural commitments to the Koch-Kamtapuri-Rajbanshi community, reinforcing the state's dedication to cultural preservation and social justice, as inspired by Panchanan Barma.

(With inputs from agencies.)

