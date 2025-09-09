Hope on the Horizon: Alaa Abd el-Fattah's Possible Pardon

In a potential breakthrough, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has instructed authorities to explore granting a presidential pardon to Alaa Abd el-Fattah, a high-profile Egyptian-British activist currently incarcerated. This development was made public through a statement by the Egyptian National Council for Human Rights.

Alaa Abd el-Fattah, aged 43, symbolizes resistance against authoritative governance and has endured almost a decade of imprisonment. His latest hunger strike commenced on September 1, following his detention, as announced by his mother, Laila Soueif, on social media.

With deep roots in activism from the Arab Spring that ousted Egypt's autocrat Hosni Mubarak in 2011, Abd el-Fattah frequently defied governmental suppression of dissent under President Sisi's rule since 2013. Despite international pressure, including from the British government, efforts for his release have so far been unsuccessful.

(With inputs from agencies.)