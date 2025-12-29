Human Rights Concerns Arise Following Kogilu Demolitions

The Karnataka State Human Rights Commission (KSHRC) conducted a site visit in Kogilu after recent demolitions of so-called illegal houses raised human rights concerns. The demolitions, intended to clear land for a waste processing facility, have drawn criticism for allegedly leaving residents without proper alternative accommodations.

KSHRC Chairperson T Sham Bhatt said an investigation is underway to determine if any legal protocol was breached. Initial findings will help guide government recommendations as claims of disregarded migrants' rights surface. Bhatt noted temporary shelters may have been set up, yet affected families argue they were inadequately informed or lacked access.

With allegations causing political controversy, Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister stated potential plans to rehabilitate affected legitimate residents. Meanwhile, the KSHRC is pressing local authorities, including the deputy commissioner and Greater Bengaluru Authority, for documented accounts within a week to clarify the demolition's legal standing.

(With inputs from agencies.)