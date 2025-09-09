Lalu Prasad's Spiritual Journey: Pind Daan for Ancestors in Gayaji

RJD chief Lalu Prasad, accompanied by his family, including his wife Rabri Devi, son Tejashwi Yadav, and daughter-in-law Rajshree, performed pind daan rituals at Gayaji's Vishnupad temple on Tuesday. Arriving in a wheelchair, Prasad undertook the sacred ceremonies for the salvation of his ancestors' souls.

The rituals, part of the pitru paksha observances that began on September 6, are believed to release ancestors from the cycle of reincarnation, addressing 'pitru dosha'. Gayaji attracts numerous devotees globally during this period, seeking spiritual peace for their lineage.

However, the event wasn't without controversy as the ruling JD(U) party criticized Prasad. Spokesperson Neeraj Kumar quipped that while Prasad conducted pind daan for spiritual cleansing, he should also address his political legacy marred by corruption during his tenure.

(With inputs from agencies.)