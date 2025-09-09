Left Menu

Possible Presidential Pardon for Activist Alaa Abd el-Fattah Raises Hopes

Egyptian President Sisi is reviewing a potential pardon for activist Alaa Abd el-Fattah. The activist, who symbolizes resistance to authoritarianism, is currently imprisoned. The UK government supports his release, as he was pivotal during Egypt's Arab Spring. Family campaigns and diplomatic efforts have yet to secure his freedom.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 17:22 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 17:22 IST
Possible Presidential Pardon for Activist Alaa Abd el-Fattah Raises Hopes
Alaa Abd el-Fattah

In a significant development, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi has instructed authorities to examine the possibility of pardoning high-profile activist Alaa Abd el-Fattah, according to the Egyptian National Council for Human Rights.

The 43-year-old Abd el-Fattah, known widely for his resistance to authoritarian governance, has been in and out of prison over the past decade. His most recent detention stems from a 2021 conviction over a social media post. The UK government, committed to his cause, continues to advocate at the highest levels for his release.

Abd el-Fattah's activism traces back to the 2011 Arab Spring, a pivotal moment in Egypt's political landscape. Despite past efforts, including pressure from UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer, releases have not been achieved. Abd el-Fattah's situation continues to garner international attention and diplomatic pressure on Egypt.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Broad political platform needed to oust BJP from power: CPI(M)''s M A Baby

Broad political platform needed to oust BJP from power: CPI(M)''s M A Baby

 India
2
Delhi's Culinary Champions: Transforming School Meals

Delhi's Culinary Champions: Transforming School Meals

 India
3
Dharmendra Pradhan's UAE Visit: Enhancing Education Ties

Dharmendra Pradhan's UAE Visit: Enhancing Education Ties

 India
4
Tumultuous Politician's Resignation: K.P. Sharma Oli's Roller-Coaster Legacy in Nepal

Tumultuous Politician's Resignation: K.P. Sharma Oli's Roller-Coaster Legacy...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025