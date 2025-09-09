Stars Shine and Remember: Entertainment World Highlights

The entertainment world is mourning the loss of Rick Davies, Supertramp's co-founder and lead vocalist, known for hits such as 'Goodbye Stranger.' He died at 81 after a prolonged battle with cancer, leaving a significant impact on rock music.

Academy Award winner Angelina Jolie delivered a poignant message on family health history and resilience at the Toronto International Film Festival while promoting her new film, 'Couture.' A narrative about navigating life's complexities, the film premieres amid personal reflections.

Ariana Grande took home the top honor at the MTV Video Music Awards, joined by Lady Gaga in receiving major accolades during the glittering event in New York. Meanwhile, Walt Disney signed a strategic deal with Atresmedia to enhance Disney+ offerings in Spain.

In a remarkable stand, over 1,800 artists and industry leaders announced a boycott against Israeli film institutions in response to the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, calling attention to ongoing geopolitical tensions impacting the entertainment industry.

