Rising Voices: ABVP's 'Chhatra Garjana' Rally

The ABVP conducted a 'Chhatra Garjana' rally at Delhi University, highlighting student demands before the DUSU polls. Key issues included scholarships, infrastructure enhancements, and psychological support, amid strict anti-defacement measures. ABVP leaders and DUSU aspirants called for action from the DU administration to resolve grievances.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 09-09-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 20:26 IST
On Tuesday, students from Delhi University gathered en masse for the ABVP's 'Chhatra Garjana' rally, staged simultaneously in both the North and South campuses. The demonstrators aired a series of pressing student issues ahead of the approaching Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) elections.

The rally, directed by ABVP heads and prospective candidates, underscored demands such as establishing a porta cabin-free environment, offering scholarships for SC, ST, and OBC students, and hiring psychologists and gynecologists at every college. Additional demands included developing a centralised placement cell, introducing concessional metro passes, and extending NCC facilities to female students, as per an ABVP statement.

As the rally occurred just days before the DUSU polls, scheduled for September 18, ABVP leaders and aspirants pushed for the university administration to address these grievances urgently, all within the framework of strict anti-defacement campaign measures. The ABVP is expected to announce its central panel candidates soon, signaling the escalating importance of student rights and representation on campus.

(With inputs from agencies.)

