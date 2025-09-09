Left Menu

Dazzling Onam Pageant: A Cultural Extravaganza

The grand finale of the Onam festivities featured a vibrant procession of over a thousand artists in Kerala. Showcasing India's rich cultural heritage, the event included 60 floats and performances by traditional and rural artists, embodying unity in diversity and captivating thousands of spectators.

The grand finale of the Onam celebrations unfolded as a vibrant cultural pageantry in Kerala, witnessing participation from over a thousand artists. On Tuesday, Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar flagged off the elaborate procession at Manaveeyam Veedhi.

This mesmerizing event saw captivating performances by traditional artists and featured more than 60 floats that eloquently showcased the rich cultural heritage of both the state and the country.

Additionally, rural artists from various Indian states highlighted the 'unity in diversity' theme, enthralling thousands of spectators lining the streets with classical and folk art forms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

