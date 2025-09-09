Dazzling Onam Pageant: A Cultural Extravaganza

The grand finale of the Onam celebrations unfolded as a vibrant cultural pageantry in Kerala, witnessing participation from over a thousand artists. On Tuesday, Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar flagged off the elaborate procession at Manaveeyam Veedhi.

This mesmerizing event saw captivating performances by traditional artists and featured more than 60 floats that eloquently showcased the rich cultural heritage of both the state and the country.

Additionally, rural artists from various Indian states highlighted the 'unity in diversity' theme, enthralling thousands of spectators lining the streets with classical and folk art forms.

