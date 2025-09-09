Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Emerges as Top Domestic Tourist Hub

Tamil Nadu experienced a significant increase in domestic tourist arrivals, ranking second in India. This rise is attributed to various government schemes, drawing 20.35 crore domestic tourists and 7.8 lakh foreign visitors by July. The state's tourism sector becomes increasingly prominent with these developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 09-09-2025 22:16 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 22:16 IST
Tamil Nadu Emerges as Top Domestic Tourist Hub
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu has emerged as a key destination for domestic tourism, with a notable surge in visitor numbers positioning the state as the second most favored in India. This information was shared by the state's Tourism Minister, R Rajendran.

After assessing the progress of tourism development initiatives with officials, Minister Rajendran revealed that strategic governmental measures have fueled this notable increase.

As of July this year, Tamil Nadu had welcomed a staggering 20.35 crore domestic tourists and an additional 7.8 lakh foreign tourists, underscoring the state's rising prominence as a tourist hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Catastrophic Floods Wreak Havoc in Punjab: 52 Lives Lost

Catastrophic Floods Wreak Havoc in Punjab: 52 Lives Lost

 India
2
Uncle Jailed for Life in Nephew's Tragic Murder Case

Uncle Jailed for Life in Nephew's Tragic Murder Case

 India
3
C P Radhakrishnan Elected Vice President of India: Goa CM's Congratulatory Message

C P Radhakrishnan Elected Vice President of India: Goa CM's Congratulatory M...

 India
4
Google Cloud's $58 Billion Revenue Surge: A Glimpse into Tech's Future

Google Cloud's $58 Billion Revenue Surge: A Glimpse into Tech's Future

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025