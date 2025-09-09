Tamil Nadu Emerges as Top Domestic Tourist Hub

Tamil Nadu has emerged as a key destination for domestic tourism, with a notable surge in visitor numbers positioning the state as the second most favored in India. This information was shared by the state's Tourism Minister, R Rajendran.

After assessing the progress of tourism development initiatives with officials, Minister Rajendran revealed that strategic governmental measures have fueled this notable increase.

As of July this year, Tamil Nadu had welcomed a staggering 20.35 crore domestic tourists and an additional 7.8 lakh foreign tourists, underscoring the state's rising prominence as a tourist hub.

