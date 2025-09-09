Left Menu

Symbolic Squirrel Statue Placed at Ayodhya's Ram Temple Site

A statue of a squirrel has been installed at the Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya, symbolizing its role in the Ramayana. As the temple nears completion, focus is on security and future tourism plans. The squirrel represents collective effort in the temple's construction process.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ayodhya | Updated: 09-09-2025 22:22 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 22:22 IST
A statue of a squirrel has been added to the Ram Janmabhoomi site in Ayodhya, symbolizing the creature's pivotal role in the epic Ramayana. This installation precedes the temple's near completion.

Nripendra Mishra, the Chairman of the temple construction committee, announced on Tuesday that the statue is positioned at Angad Teela, overlooking the temple. He emphasized the squirrel's symbolic role, drawing parallels to its legendary involvement in building the Ram Setu during the quest to conquer Lanka.

With the temple completion on the horizon, Mishra outlined plans for 25 watchtowers and strategic police booths to bolster security. Consultation with the district administration is underway to finalize these measures. Furthermore, Mishra highlighted the vision of transforming Ayodhya into a prominent tourist destination, ensuring visitors can explore more post-temple visit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

