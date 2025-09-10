Heartfelt Tributes and Power Moves: Entertainment's Weekly Highlights

This week's entertainment news is marked by both remembrance and celebration as we say goodbye to Supertramp co-founder Rick Davies, who died at 81 after battling multiple myeloma. Known for hits like 'Goodbye Stranger,' Davies' impact on British rock endures.

At the Toronto International Film Festival, Angelina Jolie offered a poignant reflection on her family's cancer history before the premiere of 'Couture.' Jolie's film explores personal challenges faced during a medical ordeal and divorce within the high-pressure fashion industry.

A significant moment at the MTV Video Music Awards saw Ariana Grande clinching the top prize, with performances by Lady Gaga highlighting the evening. Meanwhile, Disney signed a pivotal streaming deal with Atresmedia, and the ongoing Gaza crisis prompted entertainers to boycott Israeli film entities.