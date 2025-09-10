Left Menu

Heartfelt Tributes and Power Moves: Entertainment's Weekly Highlights

This week in entertainment, we bid farewell to Supertramp's Rick Davies, who passed at 81. Angelina Jolie shared insights on family health, while Ariana Grande triumphed at the MTV VMAs. Disney+ advanced its catalog with Atresmedia, and entertainers forged a boycott against Israeli film institutions over the Gaza conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 02:28 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 02:28 IST
Heartfelt Tributes and Power Moves: Entertainment's Weekly Highlights
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

This week's entertainment news is marked by both remembrance and celebration as we say goodbye to Supertramp co-founder Rick Davies, who died at 81 after battling multiple myeloma. Known for hits like 'Goodbye Stranger,' Davies' impact on British rock endures.

At the Toronto International Film Festival, Angelina Jolie offered a poignant reflection on her family's cancer history before the premiere of 'Couture.' Jolie's film explores personal challenges faced during a medical ordeal and divorce within the high-pressure fashion industry.

A significant moment at the MTV Video Music Awards saw Ariana Grande clinching the top prize, with performances by Lady Gaga highlighting the evening. Meanwhile, Disney signed a pivotal streaming deal with Atresmedia, and the ongoing Gaza crisis prompted entertainers to boycott Israeli film entities.

TRENDING

1
England's Dominant Win Paves Way to World Cup Qualification

England's Dominant Win Paves Way to World Cup Qualification

 Global
2
Breaking Barriers: Djed Spence Becomes England's First Muslim Football Star

Breaking Barriers: Djed Spence Becomes England's First Muslim Football Star

 Serbia
3
Rebalancing Defense Dollars: UN's New Call to Action

Rebalancing Defense Dollars: UN's New Call to Action

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Israel's Airstrike on Qatar Sparks Global Outrage

Escalating Tensions: Israel's Airstrike on Qatar Sparks Global Outrage

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Artificial intelligence key to advancing food security through microbiome analysis

Breakthrough AI tech targets zero-day attacks before hackers can strike

Awareness, not just transparency, is key to responsible AI adoption

From transport to smart grids: Big data analytics reshapes urban planning priorities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025