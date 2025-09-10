Reviving Japan's National Stadium: From Empty Seats to Global Spotlight

The once-quiet National Stadium of Tokyo, which stood without fans during the pandemic-hit Olympics, is poised for a resurgence. It will soon host the track and field world championships, drawing global attention to its 60,000-seat arena.

This renewed spotlight raises old debates about its cost and limited use. Built for $1.4 billion and designed by Kengo Kuma, the stadium lacks a permanent tenant and struggles financially, a common tale of large Olympic venues becoming white elephants.

Amidst Tokyo's urban developments, the privatized stadium edges towards sustainability, but its future remains a careful balance between legacy and economic sensibility.

