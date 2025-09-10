Reviving Japan's National Stadium: From Empty Seats to Global Spotlight
Japan's National Stadium, once silent during the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Olympics, prepares for a vibrant comeback with the upcoming track and field world championships. This attention reignites discussions about its hefty $1.4 billion cost and the challenges of utilizing such a grand venue amidst financial considerations.
The once-quiet National Stadium of Tokyo, which stood without fans during the pandemic-hit Olympics, is poised for a resurgence. It will soon host the track and field world championships, drawing global attention to its 60,000-seat arena.
This renewed spotlight raises old debates about its cost and limited use. Built for $1.4 billion and designed by Kengo Kuma, the stadium lacks a permanent tenant and struggles financially, a common tale of large Olympic venues becoming white elephants.
Amidst Tokyo's urban developments, the privatized stadium edges towards sustainability, but its future remains a careful balance between legacy and economic sensibility.
