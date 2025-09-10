Left Menu

Reviving Japan's National Stadium: From Empty Seats to Global Spotlight

Japan's National Stadium, once silent during the pandemic-delayed Tokyo Olympics, prepares for a vibrant comeback with the upcoming track and field world championships. This attention reignites discussions about its hefty $1.4 billion cost and the challenges of utilizing such a grand venue amidst financial considerations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 10-09-2025 12:26 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 12:26 IST
Reviving Japan's National Stadium: From Empty Seats to Global Spotlight
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Japan

The once-quiet National Stadium of Tokyo, which stood without fans during the pandemic-hit Olympics, is poised for a resurgence. It will soon host the track and field world championships, drawing global attention to its 60,000-seat arena.

This renewed spotlight raises old debates about its cost and limited use. Built for $1.4 billion and designed by Kengo Kuma, the stadium lacks a permanent tenant and struggles financially, a common tale of large Olympic venues becoming white elephants.

Amidst Tokyo's urban developments, the privatized stadium edges towards sustainability, but its future remains a careful balance between legacy and economic sensibility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Blast Rocks South Korean Military Base Near North Korean Border

Blast Rocks South Korean Military Base Near North Korean Border

 Global
2
Motegi Advocates Economic Shifts in LDP Leadership Race

Motegi Advocates Economic Shifts in LDP Leadership Race

 Global
3
EU Backs Poland Amid Russian Airspace Incursion

EU Backs Poland Amid Russian Airspace Incursion

 Belgium
4
Thackeray Cousins Stir Alliance Speculations

Thackeray Cousins Stir Alliance Speculations

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emerging Europe’s Euro Trap: IMF Finds Monetary Policy Losing Power in Euroized States

ILO Study Urges Stand-Alone Hybrid Structure for Eswatini’s New Unemployment Benefit Fund

Global Strategy to Eradicate Yaws by 2030 Hinges on Serosurveys, WHO Declares

Brazil’s Road Traffic Epidemic: A Preventable Crisis Demanding Urgent Action

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025