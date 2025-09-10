Left Menu

Surviving Shadows: Lives on the Edge in Ukraine's Conflict Zone

As Russia advances deeper into the Donetsk region, the situation for Ukrainian civilians worsens. Kostiantynivka suffers from scarce resources and relentless shelling, causing many to flee. Kramatorsk remains lively but fearful of future destruction. Locals like Natalia Ivanova and Olena Voronkova share their struggles and hopes amid despair.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Donetsk | Updated: 10-09-2025 12:34 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 12:34 IST
Surviving Shadows: Lives on the Edge in Ukraine's Conflict Zone
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

With Russian forces advancing further into the Donetsk region, the air hangs heavy with dread for Ukraine's civilians. In cities like Kostiantynivka, power, water, and gas are uncertain, while relentless shelling forces civilians to flee. Many fear their cities will crumble beyond repair, swallowed by an unending conflict.

By contrast, Kramatorsk clings to life, with open eateries and intact streets. Facing military dominance and recurrent strikes, the city's residents endure daily routines. Meanwhile, the industrial heart of Ukraine is being destroyed, leaving many, like Natalia Ivanova, with only memories of their shattered homes.

Despite the despair, hope persists. Olena Voronkova fled to Kramatorsk, opening a new cafe as a refuge for displaced Kostiantynivka residents. Yet, fear lingers as Kramatorsk faces potential devastation. With uncertainty prevailing, residents seize moments of joy and camaraderie, living through shared hardships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Blast Rocks South Korean Military Base Near North Korean Border

Blast Rocks South Korean Military Base Near North Korean Border

 Global
2
Motegi Advocates Economic Shifts in LDP Leadership Race

Motegi Advocates Economic Shifts in LDP Leadership Race

 Global
3
EU Backs Poland Amid Russian Airspace Incursion

EU Backs Poland Amid Russian Airspace Incursion

 Belgium
4
Thackeray Cousins Stir Alliance Speculations

Thackeray Cousins Stir Alliance Speculations

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Emerging Europe’s Euro Trap: IMF Finds Monetary Policy Losing Power in Euroized States

ILO Study Urges Stand-Alone Hybrid Structure for Eswatini’s New Unemployment Benefit Fund

Global Strategy to Eradicate Yaws by 2030 Hinges on Serosurveys, WHO Declares

Brazil’s Road Traffic Epidemic: A Preventable Crisis Demanding Urgent Action

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025