Surviving Shadows: Lives on the Edge in Ukraine's Conflict Zone

With Russian forces advancing further into the Donetsk region, the air hangs heavy with dread for Ukraine's civilians. In cities like Kostiantynivka, power, water, and gas are uncertain, while relentless shelling forces civilians to flee. Many fear their cities will crumble beyond repair, swallowed by an unending conflict.

By contrast, Kramatorsk clings to life, with open eateries and intact streets. Facing military dominance and recurrent strikes, the city's residents endure daily routines. Meanwhile, the industrial heart of Ukraine is being destroyed, leaving many, like Natalia Ivanova, with only memories of their shattered homes.

Despite the despair, hope persists. Olena Voronkova fled to Kramatorsk, opening a new cafe as a refuge for displaced Kostiantynivka residents. Yet, fear lingers as Kramatorsk faces potential devastation. With uncertainty prevailing, residents seize moments of joy and camaraderie, living through shared hardships.

(With inputs from agencies.)