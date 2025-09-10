Left Menu

Homebound: Childhood Dreams and the Desperation of two friends

Neeraj Ghaywan's 'Homebound' is set for a TIFF screening after a warm reception at Cannes. Starring Vishal Jethwa and Ishaan Khatter, and produced by Martin Scorsese, the film explores the friendship of two friends in pursuit of a police job. Produced by Karan Johar, the film won accolades at Melbourne.

Neeraj Ghaywan's film 'Homebound' is scheduled for a screening at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) following its successful premiere at Cannes. The film stars Vishal Jethwa, Ishaan Khatter, and Janhvi Kapoor, with Martin Scorsese as executive producer. The narrative revolves around two childhood friends played by Khatter and Jethwa.

Vishal Jethwa, noted for roles in films like 'Mardaani 2' and 'Salaam Venky', expressed excitement for the TIFF debut. He remarked, "I'm thrilled to be spotlighted for 'Homebound'. The appreciation at Cannes was heartwarming, and I cherish this global attention. I'm hopeful for a similar reception at TIFF."

'Homebound', inspired by a piece from journalist Basharat Peer during the pandemic, is produced by Karan Johar and team. The film, also featured at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne, secured Neeraj Ghaywan the best director award. The official description follows two friends from a North Indian village, chasing a coveted police role, grappling with ambitions and tensions affecting their bond.

