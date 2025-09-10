Abhishek Bachchan Fights to Protect Personality Rights in Court

Abhishek Bachchan has approached the Delhi High Court seeking protection of his publicity and personality rights. The court is considering a plea from the Bollywood actor against various websites and platforms using his image, likeness, and AI-generated content without authorization.

Justice Tejas Karia, reviewing submissions from Bachchan's legal team, indicated that an order would be passed to address these violations involving AI-generated videos and forged materials featuring the actor. Similar petitions are also in consideration for his wife, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and daughter, Aaradhya.

The court identifies multiple defendants in the case, including online platforms and YouTube channels. Bachchan's legal representatives argue that such infringements damage his professional standing and personal brand. The high court will continue to review the matter with further hearings scheduled.

(With inputs from agencies.)