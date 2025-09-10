Left Menu

Tourists Stranded Amid Chaos in Kathmandu

Indian tourists in Kathmandu are stranded amid unrest following the resignation of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli. Cancelled flights have left many, including Gauri K from Chennai, stuck in hotels. Despite a curfew, tensions remain high, with violence and mob actions continuing in the city.

Tourists Stranded Amid Chaos in Kathmandu
  • Country:
  • India

Amid escalating unrest in Kathmandu, Indian tourists find themselves stranded as flights are halted due to severe political turmoil. Many, hailing from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, including Gauri K, reported being confined to their hotels as mobs took to the streets, exhibits of violence a common sight.

Gauri, in Nepal for a spiritual expedition, detailed scenes of chaos despite the presence of a curfew, emphasizing rampant lawlessness. Hotel staff have advised against venturing out as gunshots were frequently heard, and protesters roamed the city freely.

The resignation of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, amid criticisms following deadly demonstrations over corruption and social media bans, has not quelled the unrest. Protests have intensified, targeting government infrastructure and inciting fears among tourists yearning to return home.

(With inputs from agencies.)

