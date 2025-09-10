Tourists Stranded Amid Chaos in Kathmandu

Amid escalating unrest in Kathmandu, Indian tourists find themselves stranded as flights are halted due to severe political turmoil. Many, hailing from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, including Gauri K, reported being confined to their hotels as mobs took to the streets, exhibits of violence a common sight.

Gauri, in Nepal for a spiritual expedition, detailed scenes of chaos despite the presence of a curfew, emphasizing rampant lawlessness. Hotel staff have advised against venturing out as gunshots were frequently heard, and protesters roamed the city freely.

The resignation of Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli, amid criticisms following deadly demonstrations over corruption and social media bans, has not quelled the unrest. Protests have intensified, targeting government infrastructure and inciting fears among tourists yearning to return home.

