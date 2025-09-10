Goa's Monumental Tribute: A Temple for Lost Heritage

In a significant move to honor Goa's rich historical and cultural heritage, Chief Minister Pramod Sawant announced on Wednesday the construction of a ''representative'' temple. This monumental structure is dedicated to the over 1,000 temples demolished during the colonial Portuguese era.

The state cabinet has given the green light for the construction of the 'Koti-Teerth', a vast temple complex sprawling across 10,000 square meters on Diwar Island. This location is historically significant as it was once home to the original Saptakoteshwar temple.

The decision comes after a government-commissioned report by archaeologists and historians confirmed the large scale destruction of temples during Portuguese rule. Realizing the impracticality of reconstructing all the lost temples, the government opted to create a representative temple at Diwar Island. This site holds additional historical importance as the deity of the original temple was moved to Narve village by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj following its demolition.