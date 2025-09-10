Heritage Revival: Hindustan Zinc's Bold Step in Rajasthan

Hindustan Zinc Ltd, a prominent firm of the Vedanta group, has committed to developing a heritage corridor in Rajasthan through an agreement worth Rs 85 crore with the Rajasthan Heritage Authority.

The ambitious project targets the restoration of historical sites and aims to bolster infrastructure with botanical gardens, residential visitor facilities, and marked complexes and walkways.

Arun Misra, CEO of Hindustan Zinc, emphasized the importance of heritage in community identity, expressing pride in contributing to both cultural preservation and infrastructure development for local benefits.

(With inputs from agencies.)