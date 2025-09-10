Left Menu

Heritage Revival: Hindustan Zinc's Bold Step in Rajasthan

Hindustan Zinc Ltd has signed an Rs 85 crore agreement with the Rajasthan Heritage Authority to develop a heritage corridor. The project, spanning three years, will focus on restoring historical sites and enhancing infrastructure. It is backed by the company's corporate social responsibility initiative.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-09-2025 18:30 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 18:30 IST
Heritage Revival: Hindustan Zinc's Bold Step in Rajasthan
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Hindustan Zinc Ltd, a prominent firm of the Vedanta group, has committed to developing a heritage corridor in Rajasthan through an agreement worth Rs 85 crore with the Rajasthan Heritage Authority.

The ambitious project targets the restoration of historical sites and aims to bolster infrastructure with botanical gardens, residential visitor facilities, and marked complexes and walkways.

Arun Misra, CEO of Hindustan Zinc, emphasized the importance of heritage in community identity, expressing pride in contributing to both cultural preservation and infrastructure development for local benefits.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cuba's Power Struggle: National Grid Faces Repeated Collapses

Cuba's Power Struggle: National Grid Faces Repeated Collapses

 Global
2
Supreme Court Highlights Indian Constitution's Strength Amidst Nepal's Turmoil

Supreme Court Highlights Indian Constitution's Strength Amidst Nepal's Turmo...

 India
3
SCO's RATS Condemns Pahalgam Attack, Seeks Accountability

SCO's RATS Condemns Pahalgam Attack, Seeks Accountability

 India
4
Russian Drones Breach Polish Airspace: A NATO Concern

Russian Drones Breach Polish Airspace: A NATO Concern

 Poland

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025