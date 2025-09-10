Sikkim Commemorates Nathu La Victory Day with Motorcycle Rally
Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur inaugurated a motorcycle rally to commemorate the 59th Nathu La Victory Day, honoring soldiers who defended India in the 1967 Indo-China clashes. The rally, involving 60 bikers, will traverse 200 km with Indian Army support, culminating in a celebration on September 11.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Gangtok | Updated: 10-09-2025 18:51 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 18:51 IST
- Country:
- India
In a tribute to Indian soldiers who fought during the 1967 Indo-China clashes, Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur flagged off a motorcycle rally on Wednesday as part of the 59th Nathu La Victory Day commemoration.
A defense official announced that the rally, featuring 60 bikers including seven women from various clubs in Sikkim, will span 200 km over two days.
The event, supported by the Indian Army, will culminate with a main celebration at the Nathu La border on September 11, marking a significant occasion for all participants.
Advertisement