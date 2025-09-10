Sikkim Commemorates Nathu La Victory Day with Motorcycle Rally

In a tribute to Indian soldiers who fought during the 1967 Indo-China clashes, Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur flagged off a motorcycle rally on Wednesday as part of the 59th Nathu La Victory Day commemoration.

A defense official announced that the rally, featuring 60 bikers including seven women from various clubs in Sikkim, will span 200 km over two days.

The event, supported by the Indian Army, will culminate with a main celebration at the Nathu La border on September 11, marking a significant occasion for all participants.