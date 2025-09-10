Indian Millennials and Gen Z: Redefining Travel with Family and Friends

In a significant shift in travel dynamics, Indian millennials and Gen Z are focusing on family and group travel, reshaping traditional norms. A report by Booking.com highlights that 62% of Indian millennials travel with family, surpassing the APAC average of 53%, signaling a trend towards connection-oriented holidays.

The study, based on responses from 32,106 individuals across 32 markets, including 1,800 from India, uncovers the willingness of young Indian travellers to finance trips for loved ones. Over 89% of millennials and 88% of Gen Z are ready to cover their partner's or parent's travel expenses, pointing to the importance of shared experiences.

The report further notes that Indian travellers, despite an increasing travel budget, remain conscious of value. Millennials and Gen Z prefer shorter, frequent trips, reflecting a desire for exploration while maintaining financial prudence. This evolving trend underscores travel as a means to forge lasting memories with family and friends.