Mauritian Prime Minister's Varanasi Visit: A Cultural Tapestry

Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam of Mauritius begins his three-day state visit to Varanasi, hosted by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. His itinerary includes significant cultural experiences, such as attending the Ganga aarti and visiting the Kashi Vishwanath temple, with grand receptions and traditional performances along the way.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Varanasi | Updated: 10-09-2025 19:43 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 19:43 IST
Navinchandra Ramgoolam
  • Country:
  • India

Mauritius' Prime Minister Navinchandra Ramgoolam touched down at Varanasi's Lal Bahadur Shastri Airport on Wednesday evening, commencing a three-day state visit marked by cultural and political engagements.

He was warmly received by Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel and Finance Minister Suresh Khanna. The visit, lasting from September 9 to 16, will feature bilateral talks with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Ramgoolam's itinerary includes witnessing the Ganga aarti and visiting the Kashi Vishwanath temple. The occasion was celebrated with vibrant cultural performances, including folk dances, as locals and officials, along with BJP members, lined up to welcome him with floral tributes and musical fanfare.

