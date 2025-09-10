Left Menu

Anil Kumar Singhal Takes Charge as TTD Executive Officer Again

Anil Kumar Singhal assumed his role as the executive officer of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams for the second time. During the ceremony, he received blessings and engaged with temple devotees, emphasizing ongoing development and promising to address devotees' suggestions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirupati | Updated: 10-09-2025 19:48 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 19:48 IST
Anil Kumar Singhal Takes Charge as TTD Executive Officer Again
Anil Kumar Singhal
  • Country:
  • India

Anil Kumar Singhal officially assumed his role as the executive officer of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams for a second term on Wednesday.

In a ceremony following traditional temple protocols, he took over from predecessor J Syamala Rao at the historic Ranganayakula Mandapam in Tirumala temple.

Addressing the temple community, Singhal emphasized the added responsibilities of his renewed appointment and pledged to facilitate continual development. His tenure promises attention to devotees' concerns and improvements in temple services based on feedback received.

TRENDING

1
US Senator Criticizes Trump's India Tariff Policy Amidst Russian Oil Tensions

US Senator Criticizes Trump's India Tariff Policy Amidst Russian Oil Tension...

 Global
2
Unspent Billions: Gujarat's Construction Workers Welfare Cess Dilemma

Unspent Billions: Gujarat's Construction Workers Welfare Cess Dilemma

 India
3
Vandals Attack Gandhi Statue in Odisha

Vandals Attack Gandhi Statue in Odisha

 India
4
Scientists say NASA Mars rover finds strongest hints yet of potential signs of ancient life, but more study is needed, reports AP.

Scientists say NASA Mars rover finds strongest hints yet of potential signs ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025