Anil Kumar Singhal Takes Charge as TTD Executive Officer Again

Anil Kumar Singhal assumed his role as the executive officer of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams for the second time. During the ceremony, he received blessings and engaged with temple devotees, emphasizing ongoing development and promising to address devotees' suggestions.
Anil Kumar Singhal officially assumed his role as the executive officer of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams for a second term on Wednesday.
In a ceremony following traditional temple protocols, he took over from predecessor J Syamala Rao at the historic Ranganayakula Mandapam in Tirumala temple.
Addressing the temple community, Singhal emphasized the added responsibilities of his renewed appointment and pledged to facilitate continual development. His tenure promises attention to devotees' concerns and improvements in temple services based on feedback received.
