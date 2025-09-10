Left Menu

Karnataka's Historic CPA India Region Conference at Vidhana Soudha

Karnataka will host the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region Conference for the first time at Vidhana Soudha. The event includes an executive committee meeting, a grand inaugural ceremony, and discussions on public confidence in legislative bodies. Cultural events and commemorative activities are planned for participants and the public.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-09-2025 20:29 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 20:29 IST
Karnataka's Historic CPA India Region Conference at Vidhana Soudha
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka is set to host the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region Conference at Vidhana Soudha for the first time. The three-day event will kick off with an inaugural ceremony that Assembly Speaker U T Khader announced will begin on Thursday evening.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will chair the CPA executive committee meeting, starting at 3 pm on Thursday, followed by a photo session and a grand inauguration at 5.30 pm outside Vidhana Soudha. Contingency plans have been made to move indoors in case of rain. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is scheduled to release a 'My Stamp' commemorative on the occasion, an effort guided by the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

Former Karnataka legislature speakers, chairpersons, and retired secretaries will receive honors during the conference. Cultural presentations will be available for the public, and conference sessions beginning September 12 will tackle themes like strengthening public confidence in legislative bodies. Attendees, whose gift packages include Mysore sandalwood kits and iPads, will witness a new deputy speaker swearing-in as part of the programme.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US Senator Criticizes Trump's India Tariff Policy Amidst Russian Oil Tensions

US Senator Criticizes Trump's India Tariff Policy Amidst Russian Oil Tension...

 Global
2
Unspent Billions: Gujarat's Construction Workers Welfare Cess Dilemma

Unspent Billions: Gujarat's Construction Workers Welfare Cess Dilemma

 India
3
Vandals Attack Gandhi Statue in Odisha

Vandals Attack Gandhi Statue in Odisha

 India
4
Scientists say NASA Mars rover finds strongest hints yet of potential signs of ancient life, but more study is needed, reports AP.

Scientists say NASA Mars rover finds strongest hints yet of potential signs ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025