Karnataka's Historic CPA India Region Conference at Vidhana Soudha

Karnataka is set to host the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association (CPA) India Region Conference at Vidhana Soudha for the first time. The three-day event will kick off with an inaugural ceremony that Assembly Speaker U T Khader announced will begin on Thursday evening.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla will chair the CPA executive committee meeting, starting at 3 pm on Thursday, followed by a photo session and a grand inauguration at 5.30 pm outside Vidhana Soudha. Contingency plans have been made to move indoors in case of rain. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is scheduled to release a 'My Stamp' commemorative on the occasion, an effort guided by the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

Former Karnataka legislature speakers, chairpersons, and retired secretaries will receive honors during the conference. Cultural presentations will be available for the public, and conference sessions beginning September 12 will tackle themes like strengthening public confidence in legislative bodies. Attendees, whose gift packages include Mysore sandalwood kits and iPads, will witness a new deputy speaker swearing-in as part of the programme.

