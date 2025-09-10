Armani Legacy Continues: Fashion Shows and 50th Anniversary Exhibition On Schedule

The fashion world is set to honor its late icon, Giorgio Armani, with scheduled fashion shows and a new exhibition marking the 50th anniversary of the brand. The luxury group announced these events will proceed as planned, despite Armani's recent passing at 91.

Scheduled during Milan Fashion Week, the retrospective exhibition is a testament to Armani's enduring influence and dedication to the brand he built and nurtured. The company highlighted that the events align with the enduring values of commitment and respect epitomized by Armani himself.

Giorgio Armani's legacy continues to resonate as the fashion empire he established showcases its gratitude and determination to preserve the visionary's work and principles. This determination ensures that the late designer's impactful journey and legacy are honored and celebrated worldwide.