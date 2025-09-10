Left Menu

Armani Legacy Continues: Fashion Shows and 50th Anniversary Exhibition On Schedule

Despite the recent passing of Giorgio Armani, the fashion shows and a retrospective exhibition celebrating the 50th anniversary of his brand will proceed as planned. The events underscore the company's dedication to upholding the values and legacy defined by the late founder.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Milan | Updated: 10-09-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 20:33 IST
Giorgio Armani
  • Country:
  • Italy

The fashion world is set to honor its late icon, Giorgio Armani, with scheduled fashion shows and a new exhibition marking the 50th anniversary of the brand. The luxury group announced these events will proceed as planned, despite Armani's recent passing at 91.

Scheduled during Milan Fashion Week, the retrospective exhibition is a testament to Armani's enduring influence and dedication to the brand he built and nurtured. The company highlighted that the events align with the enduring values of commitment and respect epitomized by Armani himself.

Giorgio Armani's legacy continues to resonate as the fashion empire he established showcases its gratitude and determination to preserve the visionary's work and principles. This determination ensures that the late designer's impactful journey and legacy are honored and celebrated worldwide.

