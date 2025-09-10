Left Menu

Olympic Sensation: Ben Proud Dives into Enhanced Games Controversy

Olympic silver medallist Ben Proud has announced his participation in the Enhanced Games, where performance-enhancing drugs are permitted. Proud sees this as an opportunity to redefine athletic limits, despite controversy. He maintains respect for traditional sports and insists his new venture doesn't undermine clean sporting efforts.

  Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a bold move that has ignited controversy, Olympic silver medallist swimmer Ben Proud has declared his participation in the Enhanced Games.

The 30-year-old Briton, known for his achievements in traditional swimming, expressed his desire to push the boundaries of human performance by joining the event that allows performance-enhancing drugs. Announcing his decision on Instagram, Proud emphasized that this marks a new chapter in his athletic career, despite facing criticism.

Set for May 2026 in Las Vegas, the inaugural Enhanced Games feature sports like swimming, athletics, and weightlifting, challenging the current anti-doping norms and raising debates about the future of sports.

