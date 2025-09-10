Olympic Sensation: Ben Proud Dives into Enhanced Games Controversy

In a bold move that has ignited controversy, Olympic silver medallist swimmer Ben Proud has declared his participation in the Enhanced Games.

The 30-year-old Briton, known for his achievements in traditional swimming, expressed his desire to push the boundaries of human performance by joining the event that allows performance-enhancing drugs. Announcing his decision on Instagram, Proud emphasized that this marks a new chapter in his athletic career, despite facing criticism.

Set for May 2026 in Las Vegas, the inaugural Enhanced Games feature sports like swimming, athletics, and weightlifting, challenging the current anti-doping norms and raising debates about the future of sports.