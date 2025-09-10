Olympic Swimmer Ben Proud Ventures into Enhanced Games
Olympic silver medallist Ben Proud has announced his decision to join the Enhanced Games, a new sporting event that allows performance-enhancing drugs. Proud's move has sparked controversy, with traditional sporting bodies condemning the decision and upholding clean sport principles. The inaugural event is set for May 2026 in Las Vegas.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2025 21:10 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 21:10 IST
In a surprising move, Olympic silver medallist swimmer Ben Proud has decided to join the contentious Enhanced Games, which permit performance-enhancing drugs.
The 30-year-old Briton announced his retirement from traditional swimming via Instagram, sparking mostly negative reactions. Proud expressed his desire to push the boundaries of human performance with this new opportunity.
Aquatics GB and other sporting bodies have expressed disappointment, reiterating their commitment to clean sport. Proud insists he respects traditional sport and views the Enhanced Games as a separate venture.
Advertisement