Olympic Swimmer Ben Proud Ventures into Enhanced Games

In a surprising move, Olympic silver medallist swimmer Ben Proud has decided to join the contentious Enhanced Games, which permit performance-enhancing drugs.

The 30-year-old Briton announced his retirement from traditional swimming via Instagram, sparking mostly negative reactions. Proud expressed his desire to push the boundaries of human performance with this new opportunity.

Aquatics GB and other sporting bodies have expressed disappointment, reiterating their commitment to clean sport. Proud insists he respects traditional sport and views the Enhanced Games as a separate venture.