India's Path as a Global Guru: Bhagwat's Vision

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat emphasizes India's ethos of selfless service or 'seva', urging the nation to guide the world with this principle. Addressing an event, he highlights India's role as a global teacher with a sense of belonging, predicting its rise as a leading nation amidst worries from current superpowers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 10-09-2025 22:44 IST | Created: 10-09-2025 22:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Mohan Bhagwat, chief of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), has reaffirmed India's tradition of 'seva' or selfless service as the cornerstone of its position on the global stage. He insists this attitude will guide India to aid the world impartially, avoiding the pitfalls of existing superpowers.

Speaking at the 'Somnath Jyotirlinga Maha Rudra Pooja', Bhagwat highlighted society's current woes despite scientific and knowledge advancements, suggesting India can offer a fresh outlook. He further posited that the world would view India as both a teacher and a friend, fostering collaboration rather than domination.

Bhagwat referenced India's historical commitment to world welfare, envisioning a neutral service to the world. He mentioned a controversial video featuring Barack Obama, noting its assertion of India's imminent leadership within the global order, sparking concern among existing superpowers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

