Prudence MacLeod, Elisabeth Murdoch, and James Murdoch announced on Wednesday the settlement of litigation concerning the Murdoch family trust, expressing satisfaction with the outcome.

A spokesperson for James Murdoch confirmed the relief felt by the family members now that the settlement is final. The agreement confirms Lachlan Murdoch's dominance over the media conglomerate, notably Fox News and The Wall Street Journal.

This resolution quiets the ongoing family dispute over leadership succession that garnered global attention, paralleling the storyline of the hit TV series 'Succession.' The agreement ensures the continuation of the conservative narrative associated with Murdoch's media outlets.