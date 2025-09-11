Left Menu

Akshay Kumar Makes Headlines at 'Jolly LLB 3' Trailer Launch in Kanpur

At the Kanpur trailer launch of 'Jolly LLB 3', Akshay Kumar, alongside Arshad Warsi and Saurabh Shukla, emphasized staying away from tobacco. The trailer showcases a courtroom battle, continuing the franchise's legacy. Directed by Subhash Kapoor, the film features a star-studded cast and releases on September 19, 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 10:54 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 10:54 IST
Akshay Kumar Makes Headlines at 'Jolly LLB 3' Trailer Launch in Kanpur
Akshay Kumar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The much-anticipated trailer of 'Jolly LLB 3' was unveiled in Kanpur on Wednesday, where stars Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, and Saurabh Shukla gathered for the grand event. During the press conference, Kumar drew attention not only for the film's launch but also for his emphatic message about avoiding tobacco use.

Responding to a reporter's question about portraying a character from Kanpur and the city's association with gutka (tobacco), Kumar's response was forthright: 'Balki gutka nahi khana chahiye,' he asserted firmly. When the journalist attempted to interject, the actor, famed for his sharp humor, quipped, 'Interview mera hai ya tumhara? Main bol raha hoon, gutka nahi khana chahiye, that's it.' This remark quickly gained traction on social media.

The 'Jolly LLB 3' trailer highlights the courtroom duel between Akshay Kumar and Arshad Warsi, with Saurabh Shukla reprising his role as Judge Tripathi. The film revisits the franchise's core theme—two Jollies battling to establish their authenticity. The three-minute-six-second preview reveals ongoing disputes between the lawyers, as Judge Tripathi, portrayed by Shukla, strives to maintain order in his courtroom.

In addition to Kumar and Warsi, the movie features Huma Qureshi, Amrita Rao, and Seema Biswas. Gajraj Rao assumes the role of the antagonist, whereas Seema Biswas plays a grieving mother. Helmed by Subhash Kapoor, 'Jolly LLB 3' is scheduled for a theatrical release on September 19, 2025.

(With inputs from agencies.)

