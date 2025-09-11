Lex Luthor to Share Spotlight in Upcoming 'Man of Tomorrow'
James Gunn announces new details about the anticipated 'Man of Tomorrow' film, revealing a story focus on both Superman and Lex Luthor. Filming is set to commence in April 2026 with David Corenswet and Nicholas Hoult leading the cast in a narrative centered on unexpected alliances against looming threats.
The highly anticipated sequel to 'Man of Steel,' titled 'Man of Tomorrow,' will shift its narrative focus, incorporating a major role for Lex Luthor, as announced by director James Gunn.
In a recent interview, Gunn revealed that the film will showcase an unexpected alliance between Superman and Lex Luthor facing off against a greater danger. Gunn described it as an intricate story that gives Lex Luthor equal spotlight.
Gunn confirmed the script's completion and teased a broader 'Superman Saga.' 'Man of Tomorrow' will hit theatres on July 9, 2027, with DC Studios also prepping the release of 'Supergirl' and 'Clayface' in 2026.
