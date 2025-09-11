Left Menu

Lex Luthor to Share Spotlight in Upcoming 'Man of Tomorrow'

James Gunn announces new details about the anticipated 'Man of Tomorrow' film, revealing a story focus on both Superman and Lex Luthor. Filming is set to commence in April 2026 with David Corenswet and Nicholas Hoult leading the cast in a narrative centered on unexpected alliances against looming threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2025 11:24 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 11:24 IST
Lex Luthor to Share Spotlight in Upcoming 'Man of Tomorrow'
Man of Tomorrow animation (Photo/Instagram@jamesgunn). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

The highly anticipated sequel to 'Man of Steel,' titled 'Man of Tomorrow,' will shift its narrative focus, incorporating a major role for Lex Luthor, as announced by director James Gunn.

In a recent interview, Gunn revealed that the film will showcase an unexpected alliance between Superman and Lex Luthor facing off against a greater danger. Gunn described it as an intricate story that gives Lex Luthor equal spotlight.

Gunn confirmed the script's completion and teased a broader 'Superman Saga.' 'Man of Tomorrow' will hit theatres on July 9, 2027, with DC Studios also prepping the release of 'Supergirl' and 'Clayface' in 2026.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
After the Deluge: Bali's Battle for Recovery

After the Deluge: Bali's Battle for Recovery

 Indonesia
2
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Qatar Criticizes Israel Amid Hostage Crisis

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Qatar Criticizes Israel Amid Hostage Crisis

 Qatar
3
Driving Towards Self-Reliance: India's Auto Industry Revolution

Driving Towards Self-Reliance: India's Auto Industry Revolution

 India
4
ECB Keeps Watchful Eye on Inflation and Economic Risks

ECB Keeps Watchful Eye on Inflation and Economic Risks

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025