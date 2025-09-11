Left Menu

Ador, a leading Indian welding manufacturer, will showcase innovative welding technologies at Schweissen & Schneiden 2025 in Germany. Key innovations include the Rhino E, a battery-powered welder, and the solar-powered Rhino S. These eco-friendly models aim to expand Ador's global market reach and enhance its reputation for advanced solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-09-2025 11:40 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 11:40 IST
Ador Unveils Next-Gen Welding Tech at Global Fair
Mumbai, Maharashtra, India – Ador, India's leading manufacturer of welding equipment, will participate in Schweissen & Schneiden 2025 in Germany, showcasing two major innovations: the Rhino E and Rhino S. These models are positioned to elevate Ador's standing in international markets with cutting-edge, eco-friendly technology.

The Rhino E is India's first battery-powered welder, designed for portability and reduced carbon emissions. It features dual input supply, fast charging, variable battery life, and mobile app control. Ador has filed for a patent for its modular components, adding credibility to its innovative approach.

The Rhino S, a solar-powered variant, incorporates foldable solar panels, capable of charging in two hours under optimal conditions. Both models aim to enhance global market presence, expanding Ador's distribution network to new territories. CEO Aditya Malkani emphasized the company's commitment to innovation and expanding its global footprint.

(With inputs from agencies.)

