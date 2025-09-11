Left Menu

Anuparna Roy: A Cinematic Voice for Unheard Narratives

Anuparna Roy, the first Indian to win the Orizzonti Award for Best Director at the Venice International Film Festival for her debut film 'Songs of Forgotten Trees', gained headlines for both her cinematic achievement and her advocacy for Palestine. Roy, whose film explores themes of intimacy and empathy, emphasizes the importance of speaking against injustice, even when it is uncomfortable.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 11-09-2025 11:46 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 11:46 IST
Anuparna Roy: A Cinematic Voice for Unheard Narratives
  • Country:
  • India

Anuparna Roy's groundbreaking debut film, 'Songs of Forgotten Trees', has not only earned her the prestigious Orizzonti Award for Best Director at the Venice International Film Festival but also positioned her as a fearless social commentator. Roy's spontaneous acceptance speech emphasized solidarity with Palestine, asserting the filmmaker's role in confronting global issues.

Born in a village in West Bengal, Roy's journey to Venice's spotlight underscores her commitment to portraying deeply personal yet universally resonant narratives. Her film, while rooted in her familial experiences, resonates with broader themes of marginalized voices and women's silent struggles.

Encouraged by mentors and inspired by cinematic greats, Roy continues to push her storytelling boundaries. With future projects in the pipeline, she remains committed to exploring untold stories, including a new project focusing on the socio-political landscape of British Bengal and the marginalized communities of Bombay.

TRENDING

1
After the Deluge: Bali's Battle for Recovery

After the Deluge: Bali's Battle for Recovery

 Indonesia
2
Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Qatar Criticizes Israel Amid Hostage Crisis

Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Qatar Criticizes Israel Amid Hostage Crisis

 Qatar
3
Driving Towards Self-Reliance: India's Auto Industry Revolution

Driving Towards Self-Reliance: India's Auto Industry Revolution

 India
4
ECB Keeps Watchful Eye on Inflation and Economic Risks

ECB Keeps Watchful Eye on Inflation and Economic Risks

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025