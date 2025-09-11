Anuparna Roy: A Cinematic Voice for Unheard Narratives

Anuparna Roy's groundbreaking debut film, 'Songs of Forgotten Trees', has not only earned her the prestigious Orizzonti Award for Best Director at the Venice International Film Festival but also positioned her as a fearless social commentator. Roy's spontaneous acceptance speech emphasized solidarity with Palestine, asserting the filmmaker's role in confronting global issues.

Born in a village in West Bengal, Roy's journey to Venice's spotlight underscores her commitment to portraying deeply personal yet universally resonant narratives. Her film, while rooted in her familial experiences, resonates with broader themes of marginalized voices and women's silent struggles.

Encouraged by mentors and inspired by cinematic greats, Roy continues to push her storytelling boundaries. With future projects in the pipeline, she remains committed to exploring untold stories, including a new project focusing on the socio-political landscape of British Bengal and the marginalized communities of Bombay.