Baaghi 4 Roars Past Rs 50 Crore at Box Office

The action-packed thriller 'Baaghi 4,' featuring Tiger Shroff, crossed Rs 50 crore at the domestic box office. Directed by A Harsha and produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt and Sonam Bajwa. It marks the Hindi debut of the Kannada director.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2025 11:49 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 11:49 IST
'Baaghi 4,' starring Tiger Shroff, has stormed past the Rs 50 crore threshold at the domestic box office, announced its makers with much enthusiasm on Thursday.

Helmed by celebrated Kannada director A Harsha, making his first foray into Hindi cinema, the film was released on September 5, drawing audiences with its high-octane action.

The production house, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, shared the impressive box office figures on social media, thanking fans for their support and love for the franchise, which has become a staple in Tiger's cinematic repertoire.

(With inputs from agencies.)

