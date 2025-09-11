Baaghi 4 Roars Past Rs 50 Crore at Box Office

'Baaghi 4,' starring Tiger Shroff, has stormed past the Rs 50 crore threshold at the domestic box office, announced its makers with much enthusiasm on Thursday.

Helmed by celebrated Kannada director A Harsha, making his first foray into Hindi cinema, the film was released on September 5, drawing audiences with its high-octane action.

The production house, Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, shared the impressive box office figures on social media, thanking fans for their support and love for the franchise, which has become a staple in Tiger's cinematic repertoire.

(With inputs from agencies.)