Pooja Hegde Joins Dulquer Salmaan in Anticipated Film Project

Actor Pooja Hegde has been confirmed to star alongside Dulquer Salmaan in his forthcoming film, a project by SLV Cinemas. This will be Salmaan's 41st film under the direction of Ravi Nelakuditi, known for 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata'. The announcement came via an Instagram video from the film's set.

The video, released on Wednesday, showcased banter between Salmaan and Hegde, hinting at the chemistry expected on screen. The caption welcomed Hegde to the team, describing the duo's dynamic as "magical over the big screens." Hegde's recent projects include the Tamil film 'Retro' and the Hindi film 'Deva'.

Meanwhile, Salmaan recently made a cameo in the superhero film 'Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra', which he also produced. The film promises to blend new storytelling with star power, capturing fans' anticipation for a dynamic screen partnership.