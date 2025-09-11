Left Menu

Pooja Hegde Joins Dulquer Salmaan in Anticipated Film Project

Pooja Hegde is set to star opposite Dulquer Salmaan in his 41st film directed by Ravi Nelakuditi and produced by SLV Cinemas. A video released on Instagram introduces Hegde to the project, highlighting her chemistry with Salmaan. Hegde's previous roles include films 'Retro' and 'Deva'.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-09-2025 12:42 IST | Created: 11-09-2025 12:42 IST
Pooja Hegde Joins Dulquer Salmaan in Anticipated Film Project
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Actor Pooja Hegde has been confirmed to star alongside Dulquer Salmaan in his forthcoming film, a project by SLV Cinemas. This will be Salmaan's 41st film under the direction of Ravi Nelakuditi, known for 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata'. The announcement came via an Instagram video from the film's set.

The video, released on Wednesday, showcased banter between Salmaan and Hegde, hinting at the chemistry expected on screen. The caption welcomed Hegde to the team, describing the duo's dynamic as "magical over the big screens." Hegde's recent projects include the Tamil film 'Retro' and the Hindi film 'Deva'.

Meanwhile, Salmaan recently made a cameo in the superhero film 'Lokah: Chapter 1 – Chandra', which he also produced. The film promises to blend new storytelling with star power, capturing fans' anticipation for a dynamic screen partnership.

TRENDING

1
Canelo's Promise and Tigers' Triumphs: A Sporting World in Motion

Canelo's Promise and Tigers' Triumphs: A Sporting World in Motion

 Global
2
IEA Raises Global Oil Supply and Demand Forecasts Amid Uncertain Market Dynamics

IEA Raises Global Oil Supply and Demand Forecasts Amid Uncertain Market Dyna...

 United Kingdom
3
Manipur Calls for Lifting Economic Blockade Amid Border Dispute

Manipur Calls for Lifting Economic Blockade Amid Border Dispute

 India
4
Manipur Gears Up for Modi's Visit Amid Heightened Security

Manipur Gears Up for Modi's Visit Amid Heightened Security

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

ASEAN nations face sustainability setback as shadow economy expands ecological footprint

Overreliance on AI among teens could erode critical thinking skills

Self-composing AI-powered ransomware raises alarms for cybersecurity defenses

AI steps into Oncology boards: ChatGPT shows strong but flawed performance

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025