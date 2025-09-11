Honoring Subramania Bharathi: A Tribute to the Tamil Poet and Freedom Fighter

Puducherry's Lt Governor K Kailashnathan and Chief Minister N Rangasamy paid tribute to the revered Tamil poet and freedom fighter Subramania Bharathi on Thursday, marking the 104th anniversary of his death.

The ceremony, which took place at the poet's statue, saw participation from the Speaker of the territorial Assembly, R Selvam, Art and Culture Minister P R N Thirumurugan, various legislators, and members of Tamil cultural organizations.

Lt Governor Kailashnathan also paid his respects at Bharathi's portrait in the Bharathi museum, the poet's residence from 1910 for nearly eleven years, and observed cultural performances by school children.

(With inputs from agencies.)