Ayodhya Resonates with Devotion as Thousands Flock for Ram Lalla Anniversary

In a vibrant display of spiritual fervor, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at the Hanumangarhi Temple in Ayodhya. Singh's visit coincides with the Pratishtha Dwadashi celebrations commemorating the second anniversary of Ram Lalla Pran Pratishtha at the Ram Janmbhoomi Temple.

The duo was warmly received at the Maharshi Valmiki International Airport by CM Yogi Adityanath. Marking two years since the momentous occasion when the Ram Lalla idol was unveiled on January 22, 2024, during a 'Pran Pratishtha ceremony' led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this year's event drew scores of devotees to the sacred city.

Celebrations took off with CM Yogi Adityanath's greetings, underscoring the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple's significance and the struggle that culminated in this sacred event. Describing it as a reflection of India's enduring consciousness, Adityanath noted the decades of penance and struggle undertaken by past generations for this moment of spiritual peace and worldwide recognition.

Amid chants of 'Jai Shri Ram,' thousands thronged the temple town, bearing witness to a confluence of devotion and cultural tradition. The streets were vibrant with spiritual energy as pilgrims from across India gathered for the New Year blessing, seeking peace and divine grace with every step.

With tight security ensuring smooth proceedings, the anniversary not only commemorates a significant religious milestone but also fortifies Ayodhya's stature as a major spiritual and cultural hub. Devotees continue to converge upon the city, drawn by the divine presence in the nascent New Year. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)