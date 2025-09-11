Delhi Plans to Boost Tourism with Business and Leisure Events

The Delhi government has announced plans to enhance its focus on promoting business and leisure travel through a series of events. Kapil Mishra, the city's tourism minister, revealed these plans during the Business, Leisure, Travel and MICE (BLTM) event, held at the India International Convention & Expo Centre.

The three-day event serves as a significant platform for collaboration, attracting around 800 exhibitors and 15,000 trade buyers from 15 countries. These gatherings aim to boost ties, explore new markets, and foster greater cooperation within the travel sector, Mishra emphasized.

Representatives from various countries echoed the importance of the Indian market. Amruta Bangera from Israel, Florian Sengstschmid of Azerbaijan, and Krishantha Fernando from Sri Lanka highlighted the strategic benefits of strengthening relations and tapping into India's potential for tourism growth.